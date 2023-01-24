Over €1.5m being allocated to Wexford County Council under Community Recognition Fund

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien, have today set out the details of the €50 million Community Recognition Fund. Wexford County council have been allocated €1,509,870.

This major initiative, the first of its kind, is designed to specifically support communities across the country that have welcomed and are hosting families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

Among the projects that will be supported under the fund include:

The refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities

The upgrade of community facilities such as play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens

The purchase of equipment to benefit local clubs, festivals, music and arts organisations

The enhancement of school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends

Transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters

The €50 million has been allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there.

Senator Malcolm Byrne welcomed the funding saying “It is significant support for communities that have welcomed those seeking refuge here. Given the longstanding support given by the communities in Courtown and Rosslare, I expect that Wexford County Council would seek funding under this initiative for lasting pieces of community infrastructure that could have a long term impact in these areas.”

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD outlined how the fund will support “important projects to strengthen our community facilities in County Wexford. Local clubs and facilities can be refurbished, community amenities may be upgraded, equipment may be purchased to benefit local organisations. The fund will support projects that are accessible to all members of the community.

“I encourage County Wexford community organisations to contact Wexford County Council’s Community Development section and outline your group’s plan to develop a high quality project”, Minister Browne concluded.