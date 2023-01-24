Gardaí seek public’s assistance tracing John Hutchinson from Enniscorthy

*****John Hutchinson has been located safe and well.*****

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old John Hutchinson who is missing from his home in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. John was last seen on Saturday afternoon, 21st January, 2023 at 4p.m. approximately.



John is described as being approximately 5’ 5” in height, of medium build with shaved head and blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a green Adidas top, grey Adidas bottoms & a black coat.



Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his well being.



Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.