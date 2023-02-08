The health service in County Wexford is on a cliff edge due to lack of professionals in all areas according to Wexford TD Verona Murphy.

Over 6000 children are waiting on assessment of need for treatment.

Currently there are 20 vacancies for Physio therapists, 17 speech and language therapists, 15 occupational therapists and 11 vacant psychology posts.

Deputy Murphy speaking on South East Radio Morning Mix earlier today, says she is concerned that we will end up with a full blown scandal with CAMHS if we don’t adequately staff the service for children and adolescents.