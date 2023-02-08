The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has now reached more than 11,100 people.

The quake began early Monday morning and measured 7.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre was the Turkish city of Gaziantep and there are fears that the death toll could climb as high as 20,000 people in the days ahead.

Experts warn the “golden rescue period” – a window of 72 hours – is closing in on rescue teams searching for survivors in the rubble.

“Of course, the situation has been difficult,” Turkey-based journalist Ylenia Gostoli has told news. “The conditions are freezing. There are many people who are homeless now; they have either lost their homes or their homes are not safe enough to go back to. People sleep in their cars and try to find food wherever they can.”

Irish Efforts

Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced that the Government had donated €2 million in emergency aid to the International Federation of the Red Cross, Red Crescent Societies and the United Nations Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund.

Keep in touch with loved ones in Turkey and Syria

People in Ireland will people able to call and text those in Turkey and Syria for free, if they’re an Eir customer.

The network says it will credit the costs so people can stay in touch with those impacted by the earthquake.

It applies to Eir and GoMo Mobile bill pay and prepay customers until February 20th, when it will be reviewed.