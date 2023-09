13% of pupils in Co. Wexford are in classes with thirty plus students.

Primary school students in rural Ireland were twice as likely to be in overcrowded classrooms last year, when compared to those in Dublin.

Analysis by the Irish Independent shows over 11 per cent of schoolchildren were in overcrowded classes last year, down one per cent on the previous year.

The INTO has called on the government to take action to lower class sizes by two pupils in the upcoming Budget.