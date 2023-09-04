Bedlam over the boundaries – A closer look at the Wexford/Wicklow constituency

The Electoral Boundary Commission report shows that Wexford is now going to have 4 TDs with the northern half of the county joining a new Wicklow/Wexford 3 seater.

The change will see north Wexford incorporated into a new Wexford/Wicklow three-seater area taking in urban centres including Gorey, Enniskerry and Blessington.

The changes are designed to bring the Dáil in line with the constitutional requirement to have one TD for every 30,000 people.

A Morning Mix poll shows 88.9% of listeners said they disagreed with changes.