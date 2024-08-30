Paediatric Sensory Room at Wexford General Hospital

A generous donation from parents led to the creation of a special sensory room for the children on Gabriel’s Ward at Wexford General Hospital (WGH).

The generous parents requested it to be spent on something special for children on that ward.

Wexford General Hospital was in need of a sensory room. The project was designed, developed and planned by Ciara, Clinical Nurse Manager 1.

A spokesperson for the hospital said, “It is a fantastic asset to the ward as it contains lights, colours, sensory soft play resources and child-friendly seating, All within a safe environment to allow the child using it to explore and interact without risk.”

The room is only open one week and all the children love it, young and old. It has a calming effect on any child that is upset. The parents are delighted with it as it keeps children occupied while here on treatment. It is just magic, a pleasant place for children in hospital.

