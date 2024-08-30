Wexford families to benefit from substantial reductions in childcare costs from September

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has today welcomed the introduction of new subsidy rates under the National Childcare Scheme (NCS), which is set to substantially reduce out-of-pocket costs for early learning and childcare for tens of thousands of families across the country.

From 2 September, the minimum hourly subsidy under the NCS for children under 15 will increase by 53% – from €1.40 to €2.14.

For families using Tusla-registered early learning and childcare, the subsidy increase represents total cost reductions of up to €96.30 weekly per child, or over €5,000 annually.

From 2 September, the hourly subsidy under NCS sponsor referral programme, which makes special provision for vulnerable children, will also increase.

Senator Byrne said, “Making childcare more affordable is and will continue to be a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government. I’m proud to see a record 175,389 children benefiting from the National Childcare Scheme this year—a remarkable increase of over 97,000 compared to 2022.

“Starting this September, a fee cap will be introduced for new services joining Core Funding, expanding to all services by 2025. This will set a maximum fee level for childcare, ensuring greater affordability and certainty for parents.

“These new subsidy rates will make quality early learning and childcare more accessible for thousands of families. I encourage all eligible families to take advantage of these supports.”

