Paul Brady is coming to Wexfords National Opera House

Paul Brady, one of Ireland’s most highly regarded and successful artists, is coming to Wexford next month.

His hit song Crazy Dreams topped a South East Radio poll today and the singer has ‘always been aware that people found something in that song that they could relate to’.

Crazy Dreams is also the title of his autobiography which was released in September of last year which tells the account of his remarkable career that has spanned six decades.

Paul has more than sixteen albums to date and many hit songs in addition to Crazy Dreams. Some other listener favourites include; Nothing But The Same Old Story, Nobody Knows, Follow On and The Long Goodbye.

Soon after the release of his first album Hard Station in 1981, his songwriting began to come to the attention of artists worldwide and his first cover came the following year when Carlos Santana recorded Night Hunting Time.

Since then, Pauls songs have been covered by a huge array of major artists such as Phil Collins, Tina Turner and Cher.

In November 2015 Paul was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from The National Concert Hall, Dublin which was presented by President Higgins.

Paul will be visiting the National Opera House on the 8th of April for a live performance that will include songs from his extensive catalog of 40 years.

Mr Brady told South East Radio what fans can expect from the show next month: “a whole bunch of songs from my trad days in the 70s to my most recent album called Maybe So”.

Tickets are still available from www.nationaloperahouse.ie