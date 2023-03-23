Wexford councillor calls for separate areas for sale of lotto tickets and scratch cards

A Wexford councillor is urging the government to pass legislation that would require shops and supermarkets to display lottery tickets and scratch cards in designated areas and not at the tills. This would be similar to the laws governing alcohol sales introduced in 2020.

Cllr David Hynes who is also an addiction therapist, spoke to South East Radio today saying that, ‘people have actually gambled their own house’.

The Councillor has made the call following the release of figures that 50% of people being treated for addiction are being treated for gambling addiction.

The Sinn Fein Councillor submitted a motion to the March meeting of Wexford County Council, stating that displaying these items at checkouts can trigger vulnerable individuals with gambling addictions to make purchases.

He acknowledges that there may be opposition from the National Lottery and other stakeholders, but he believes it is an important issue to pursue, and his colleagues in the council unanimously supported his motion.