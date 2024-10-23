People over environment when it comes to Enniscorthy Flood Scheme

An Enniscorthy Councillor has addressed his ongoing concerns about the Enniscorthy flood scheme during a recent council meeting.

Jackser Owens believes a meeting should take place with whoever the new Minister will be after the elections to discuss the flood issues

In particular highlighting the risks to residents and businesses, including those on Island Road and near the Riverside Park Hotel.

The scheme had been previously rejected by the government, citing environmental concerns

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr Owens said we need to prioritise people’s safety and property over such concerns.

