Three New Volunteer Crew Members Join Fethard RNLI

Fethard RNLI proudly welcomes three newly qualified volunteer crew members following successful assessments on Wednesday, October 9, conducted by Coastal Lifeboat Trainer Lenny Fourie.

Every RNLI crew member undergoes a structured program of competence-based training and assessment tailored to their specific roles. This comprehensive training covers essential skills necessary for both onshore tasks and operations aboard the lifeboat, ensuring that learning is an ongoing process.

During the evening exercise, the Fethard RNLI inshore lifeboat, Naomh Dubhán, launched as volunteers Cathal O’Connell, Mike Cooper, and Gavin Kearns completed their assessments.

Cathal, who has been with Fethard RNLI for nine years, has now taken on the role of the first inshore lifeboat navigator. In this position, he will work closely with the helm to ensure the safe navigation of the lifeboat at all times.

Mike joined Fethard RNLI in 2019 and has successfully progressed through his training to become a qualified crew member.

Gavin, who joined the team in June 2023, is now the newest addition to the shore crew after months of dedicated training.

Walter Foley, Fethard RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, expressed pride in their achievements, stating, “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our volunteers at Fethard RNLI. They devote their free time to training, assessments, and emergency call-outs. Our volunteers are committed to saving lives at sea whenever the pager sounds, 24 hours a day, every day.”