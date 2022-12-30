PEOPLE URGED TO GET VACCINE BOOSTER

The HSE is urging everyone in Wexford to check they are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The call goes out to those over 50, as well as those 12 and over, or anyone who is immunocompromised.

Dr. Catherine Lynch,Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE says If you are unsure when you are due a booster, You should give HSELive a call on 1800 700 700 to check or you can look up the HSE website

According to Doctor Lynch, we you need to give ourselves, our family and friends the best chance possible against infection over the holiday period.