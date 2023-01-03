Wexford General Hospital is extremely busy at the moment

Wexford General Hospital is extremely busy and are experiencing significantly high levels of activity with large numbers of people presenting to the Emergency Departments.

Many of those attending need to be admitted for ongoing treatment which is leading to pressure on bed availability.

The hospital is currently dealing with high levels of flu, Covid 19 and other respiratory illnesses. This is also impacting on bed capacity across the hospital. These ongoing pressures are resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the ED who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Our hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Departments; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may experience long waiting times.

We ask that the public consider their care options. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the GP out of hours service, in the first instance.

For advice on how to treat your symptoms at home, please visit the HSE Under the Weather website https://www2.hse.ie/under-the-weather/.

Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.