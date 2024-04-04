Petstop Opens first ever store in Wexford!

If you’re looking for a feel-good afternoon with your pet, then make your way to Redmond Square in Wexford Town to celebrate the grand opening of Petstop’s 12th store in Ireland and first ever in Wexford.

From 11-3pm on Saturday 13th April, Petstop will be hosting the ultimate party for your furry friends! Why not stop in for a puppucino or pick up a goodie bag for your beloved pet.

On the day there will be the Advice Corner with a dog trainer, free puppucinos and pet bakery, doggie photography, face painting and DJ, doggie influencers, competitions, special offers, great savings and fun for all the family.

The Petstop team consists of those trained in animal care which means that customers will be able to directly avail of insights, advice and guidance for their pet from properly trained staff members.

Anthony Gallagher, managing director of Petstop, commented: “The brand-new retail store in Redmond Square will be a very welcome addition to the area and we are delighted to be up and running and serving this community of wonderful pet families. We currently stock the full range of our own brand Nadur along with everything your pet needs to eat well, have fun and enjoy sweet dreams with our great selection of pet bedding.”

Join the party – Saturday 13th April, 11am-3pm

