Two Wexford Businesses profiled in Bank of Ireland’s Rising Regional Tech Players to Watch

Two thriving Wexford Businesses have today been profiled in Bank Of Ireland’s “Rising Regional Tech Players to Watch”

Karl FitzPatrick’s Chevron College and Rory O’Connor’s Scurri have been recognised as two scaling Irish Tech Firms which are generating significant jobs and boosting wealth in the region.

Chevron College employs 160 staff locally and delivers online programmes to over 10,000 students per annum. Chevron has annual revenues approaching €20 million and is now the largest privately owned provider of further and higher education in Ireland, offering post-graduate qualifications in Blockchain and Financial technologies, Cyber Security and Data Science.

While Scurri recently revealed that 40 new jobs are to be created at its new state-of-the-art European headquarters in Wexford. Scurri is an innovative delivery management platform that connects and optimises the entire online ordering shipping and delivery process for retailers. One of Scurri’s biggest customers is eBay along with footwear brand DuBarry and sports clothing business O’Neills.

