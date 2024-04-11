Wexford Road to feature on Primetime Documentary about dangerous notorious roads

This year so far is proving to be a disastrous year on our roads with 61 fatalities nationally up 13 more than this time last year

That’s according to the Road Safety Authority who say that the figures for the Wexford / Wicklow area make up 9% of that national figure

David Martin Head of Media and Communications at the RSA was speaking on Morning Mix said a number of factors are contributing to these figures but one in particular is a major challenge and that is speed.

Meanwhile, local man Bob Fitzhenry who is appearing on RTE’s Primetime later this evening has made an urgent call out about the speed of drivers & dangerous driving on his road.

The documentary which airs tonight is based on Irelands most notorious roads – Bob lives on the Duncannon line & claims there are upto 12,000 vehicles per day using this road. There have been a lot of fatalities over the years on this road including his own grandfather.

The road stretches from Whitford Roundabout to Ballyhack for 56 Km & there is no hard shoulder, no traffic calming measures and nowhere to pull in.

Mr FitzHenry would like to see extra safety measures implemented including a greater garda presence.

Related