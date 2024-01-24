Pioneer Wexford business wins award

A business from Wexford has won Best Newcomer in the Business of Craft Awards 2024.

Pioneers of sensory inclusive clothing in Ireland, Sully & Juno, won the award for their vibrant collection of tag-free designs and soft organic fabrics, the range includes varied fits from snug to baggy and loose necks for headphone comfort.

Originally catering to smaller children, Sully & Juno now offers sizes from newborn to 5XL, reflecting their commitment to meeting customer needs. Each garment includes a sensory profile for informed purchasing.

Available online through a dedicated website with individual garment “sensory profiles,” or in person at events, Sully & Juno stands out for embracing “everyday Irish” on their garments, offering personalization options in both Irish and English.

Breege Cosgrave Head of Enterprise and Economic Development commended Sully & Juno: “an innovative craft and design business from Wexford, for their groundbreaking work in developing sensory-inclusive clothing. The Best Newcomer award at the Business of Craft Awards recognises their dedication to meeting diverse customer needs and embracing ‘everyday Irish’ with personalised, comfortable style. Congratulations to Sully & Juno, a true pioneer in the industry!”

