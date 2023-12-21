Plan your Christmas food shop in Wexford

As Christmas draws near, here is a handy list of opening hours for all of the main supermarkets in Wexford so you can plan your Christmas food shop.

Dunnes Stores Christmas and New Years Opening hours, all branches will be closed for Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day. Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Tesco Wexford will be open on Stephens day and closed on Christmas Day. From today to Saturday the store will be open from 7am to midnight. On Sunday, Christmas Eve it will be open from 7am to 7 pm. A full list of opening hours for the store can be found here.

SuperValu opening hours can be found here.

Aldi stores in the country will be closed on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

However, most stores will have opening times of 8am to 11pm from 22nd to 23rd, while Christmas and New Year’s Eve will see stores close early at 7pm.

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Lidl will will be closed on Christmas Day, St Stephen’s Day and New Year’s Day.

Most stores will be open from 8am until 10pm.

Find your local store’s opening hours here.

Related