Wexford Senator welcomes ban of the sale of vapes to children

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced the banning of the sale of nicotine inhaling products such as e-cigarettes to children.

Cabinet approval had been gained earlier this year and the law will prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes (commonly referred to as vapes) to people under 18.

The Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill will come into effect from tomorrow (Friday 22nd December 2023).

Under the new law, it is an offence to sell a nicotine inhaling product to a child.

The offence carries a penalty of a fine of up to €4,000 and a prison sentence of up to six months.

Mr Donnelly said: “I committed to bringing this ban on the sale of vaping products to under 18s into law before Christmas and I am pleased that I have been able to do that by signing the commencement order”.

“I thank colleagues in both Houses of the Oireachtas who understood the urgency for our children and who supported me to get this law enacted quickly,” he added.

In November, Mr Donnelly and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Hildegarde Naughton launched a public consultation into future regulation of tobacco and nicotine inhaling products such as vapes.

Ms Naughton said:

“I look forward to the results of our public consultation on the options for the further regulation of nicotine inhaling products, particularly around flavourings and packaging. We know that young people who vape are more likely to go on to smoke, so it is important that they are not drawn to these products”.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne spoke to South East Radio News following the announcement, he has welcomed the news and is calling for further action to be taken to tackle the issues surrounding the use of nicotine inhaling products amongst children.

“Vapes are dangerous, particularly for young people. In addition to a ban on the sale to young people, I think we need a major information campaign on just how dangerous these are to peoples health.”.

