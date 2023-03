Pop up stations in rural Wexford give those living in rural communities the opportunity to access Garda services. These services are particularly helpful for the elderly residents of these communities.

Sergeant Colm Matthews from Enniscorthy Garda station was speaking to South East Radio today and has given some times when these pop-ups will take place.

This Thursday:

Ballymurn 10am-11am

Kiltealy 11.30am-12.30

Clohamon 14.30-15.30

Bree 16.00-17.00