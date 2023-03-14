Seachtain na Gaeilge at South East Radio

To celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge, Irish Language Officer at St Josephs GAA Dane Tyghe spoke to South East Radio today to share his love of the Irish Language.

“When you see the world through the eyes of the Irish language, you see the world in a different way.”

Dane shared is most loved word as gaeilge, ‘Pógíní Gréine‘, the Irish for ‘freckles’, literally translates as ‘little kisses of the sun.

South East Radio will be adding cupla focail into all news bulletins for the rest of the week to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge.