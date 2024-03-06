Positive development for armed response unit in Enniscorthy Garda Station

Wexford TD and Minister of State for International Law and Law Reform at the Department of Justice James Browne TD has confirmed that the development of a purpose built Regional Garda Armed Response Unit to be located at Enniscorthy Garda Station is progressing through the tender stages.

Commenting on the development, Minister Browne noted that “the OPW is leading the tender assessment in recent months. I am confident that a contract will be awarded in the coming weeks before construction gets underway in the Summer of this year.”

“This is a very positive development to have a regional armed response unit located out of Enniscorthy town. Enniscorthy is ideally centrally located for this unit whose role is to rapidly response to armed threats by organised crime gangs and other threats to public safety. I want to thank Chief Superintendent Derek Hughes and his management team for supporting this development and Minister O’Donovan for his support.”

