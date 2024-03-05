Volunteers needed for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is scheduled to take place from 4th to 11th August 2024 in Wexford Town, featuring its world-acclaimed programme of traditional Irish language and music events. Before the official launch of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee is calling on the people of Wexford to volunteer.

As the Fleadh heads to the sunny southeast, over half a million visitors are expected to visit Wexford this August to celebrate Irish culture. With such an unprecedented number of attendees visiting the county, there is a real need for volunteers who can help during the Fleadh week, with many opportunities to lend a hand.

Volunteers will be asked to fill several roles, including:

Street stewards

Assisting at competitions

Members of the environmental/sustainability committee

Fleadh Ambassadors

Volunteering at concerts

Social media support

Photography support

And other support roles for the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee

The Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee welcomes everyone to sign up as volunteers for the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024! Get in on the action, and join the team! For more information and to sign up as a volunteer for the Wexford Fleadh Cheoil 2024, visit www.fleadhcheoil.ie

Related