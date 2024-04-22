Progress finally made regarding CCTV upgrades in Wexford

It’s been in the works for 4 years but in the last number of days Wexford County Council has finally received sign-off from the office of the Garda Commissioner to proceed with a major extension to the town’s CCTV network.

Approximately 18 cameras are to be added to the CCTV network with locations including Min Ryan Park and Redmond Park as well as Carrigfoyle in Barntown, Roman Lane off North Main Street and Lower King Street.

It is hopeful that they will be up and running before Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August.

