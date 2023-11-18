Public information meeting in Wexford – all are urged to attend

The countdown is on to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024 & you are invited to a public information meeting.

Everyone is welcome, whether you’re a resident of the town, a business owner, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of traditional Irish arts.

The meeting will take place on Monday 20th November in Wexford County Council buildings in Carricklawn.

The evening will focus on the practicalities of the town hosting such a large event hundreds of thousands of music lovers expected to descend on the town from in August 2024.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

