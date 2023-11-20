Christmas lights switch on in New Ross kicks off the Christmas celebrations in Wexford

Hundreds and hundreds of locals gathered in New Ross on Saturday evening to welcome Santa as he officially marked the start of the Christmas season.

As the Christmas lights were switched on in the town, crowds cheered and the town was aglow with sparkly cheer.

Local Councillor Michael Sheehan, thanked Councillor Anthony Connick for organising the events and went on to promote the seasonal message to shop locally this Christmas season:

“I’m asking people now to rollout and keep the community spirit going and shop local. If we want our towns in business, we need to keep our business in towns.”

On Saturday 25th November, Santa will make a stop in Wexford Town to switch on the Christmas lights and launch Wexfords Winterland Festival.

The parade will start at Selskar Square at 4pm and continue down the Quay where Santa will flick the switch for the town to be illuminated.

South East Radios very own Lee Hynes will be there to MC on the day.

Related