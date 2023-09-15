Reckless damage caused to lifesaving ring buoys in Enniscorthy

Local Enniscorthy Councillor, Cathal Byrne has condemned the reckless damage to lifesaving ring buoys along the River Slaney in Enniscorthy.

“Regrettably this is not an isolated incident. Over the past few weeks of fine weather, I have been contacted by local residents about a repeated pattern of ring buoys being vandalised, set on fire and mindlessly thrown into the River Slaney without any regard for public safety putting people’s lives at risk.”

“I would appeal to the local community if anyone knows who is doing this to tell them to stop and show more respect for their local area and for local people along the banks of the River Slaney.”

“If anyone has any information please contact local Gardai in Enniscorthy on 053-9242580,” concluded Councillor Byrne.

