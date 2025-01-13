Wexford man in LA shares catastrophic impact of the wildfires

Alan Reville, a Wexford Town native who now lives in North Hollywood, has witnessed firsthand the catastrophic impact of the recent wildfires that have ravaged California.

The devastation is beyond words according to Mr. Reville. He said, “It’s been horrible to witness the destruction of homes and families, and the fires are still raging. The winds have been so intense, gusting at over 100 miles per hour. There’s really nothing you can do to stop nature when it’s like this.”

The Santa Ana winds, known for their ferocity, have made firefighting efforts nearly impossible in certain areas. Alan who lives just a few miles away from some of the affected areas, explained that the winds had pushed embers several miles ahead, sparking new fires far from their origin. The fires have been exacerbated by the deliberate actions of arsonists, with reports of multiple instances where people were caught starting fires in the midst of the chaos.

“I’ve seen it myself,” he said, “The fire in the Hollywood Hills was just a few miles away, and there were reports of people lighting fires near the top of the hills. The winds made it worse, and if the fire had spread the other way, Hollywood would have been gone.”

As of the latest reports, over 150,000 people in Los Angeles have been evacuated, with thousands more on alert. The toll on both residents and emergency services has been immense. Alan says there are major concerns for the lack of preparedness, particularly the issue of water pressure in fire hydrants, which has left many communities defenseless. In some areas, even hydrants that had water failed to provide the necessary pressure to battle the blazes.

“There’s no water in the hydrants, and in some cases, the pressure is so low that it’s useless. People are trying to put out the fires themselves because no one else is there to help,” he said. “The government knew the Santa Ana winds were coming, but they still weren’t ready for the scale of this disaster.”

The emotional toll of the fires is being felt across California, especially in communities where families have lost everything. While celebrities like Mel Gibson have made headlines for losing their homes, it’s the everyday residents who are suffering the most. Alarmingly, Alan pointed out the disparity in how insurance companies are handling claims, with some people being denied coverage after their insurers cancelled policies in fire-prone areas.

“Some people had insurance for 75 years, and now, all of a sudden, they’re told they aren’t covered for fire damage,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking because many of these people can’t afford to rebuild. It’s the rich who will be able to recover, but for the rest, it’s devastating.”

As Alan navigates the crisis, he also faces the ongoing worry of his own safety. His house in North Hollywood is only a few miles away from active fire zones, and with the winds picking up again, he remains on edge. Despite this, he expressed a strong determination to stay put for now, prepared with provisions like water and emergency supplies.

The anger and frustration among Californians is palpable. Many are questioning the government’s response, given that the fires were predicted weeks in advance. With inadequate resources and poor infrastructure in place, Alan believes that better preparation could have mitigated some of the damage.

“Everyone is angry. The government knew the winds were coming, but nothing was done to prevent what’s happening now,” Alan said. “It’s affected everyone – there’s no one here who doesn’t know someone who’s lost their home. It’s a tough situation.”

