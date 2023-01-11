Record Numbers now availing of Public School Transport in Co. Wexford

Gorey Fianna Fail Senator Malcolm Byrne has re-iterated his Governments commitment to the provision of school transport to all those who need it throughout Wexford. Record Numbers now availing of Public School Transport in the county..

His statement comes as it emerged at the end of December, 7,013 students in Co. Wexford were availing of transport to school managed by Bus Eireann for the Department of Education. This represents an increase of over 23% from the 5,770 of a year previously.

Senator Byrne acknowledged there were problems after Education Minister Norma Foley abolished transport fees which meant applications increased dramatically. He pointed out that the total number of mainstream tickets issued nationally as of end of December was 129,400 while at the end of 2021 it was 103,600.

According to Malcolm Byrne only a handful of parents are still affected and have to provide their own transport.

An additional bus service was introduced to serve Tara Hill National School when the existing service was oversubscribed. There are two types of school bus ticket. One is automatic, when the student is seeking transport to travel to their nearest school. The other is concessionary which is where the student is not travelling to the nearest school, but can be accommodated if there is space on the bus.

Senator Byrne says in order maintain the transport to school in the future, more drivers will need to be recruited.