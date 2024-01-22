‘Recycle your Electrical Waste for Free’ campaign starts today

A new government initiative is launching today – aimed at encouraging people to recycle electrical goods.

The “Recycle your Electrical Waste for Free!” awareness campaign is the first-of-its-kind move for Ireland.

Irish homes contain an average of 15 to 20 broken or unused electrical items, stored in sheds, drawers and attics.

That’s 84% of householders hoarding recyclable e-waste.

The government and MyWaste.ie are now teaming up to inform people that disposing of these appliances properly is free and easy.

For every ten new small electrical products sold here last year, only four are eventually coming back through the e-waste recycling system when they reach end-of-life.

Electronics can be recycled free of charge at your local civic amenity, or electrical retailer, even if that wasn’t your original point of purchase.

You can find your nearest spot on MyWaste.ie.

Wexford Towns free electrical recycling day takes place on Saturday 3rd February from 10am – 4pm at Wexford Racecourse.

