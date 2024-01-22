Energy prices remain far too high for Wexford customers according to TD

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Johnny Mythen has said energy prices are still far too high and must be cut to affordable levels.

Commenting on Morning Mix today following the news that yet another energy company is to slash its prices Deputy Mythen said:

“Energy companies have announced price cuts recently but they do not go far enough and prices remain much too high. Families need a break from these unaffordable costs and need to see urgent action to slash prices further.

While the recent price decreases are welcome, the reality is that customers remain squeezed. Yes, prices are falling, but they are falling from extortionate levels.

We cannot ignore the fact that even after the reduction, Bord Gáis Energy’s electricity prices will remain around 90 percent above where they were in 2020, and gas prices are around double previous levels.

Ordinary workers and families in County Wexford continue to struggle under the weight of these sky high costs. The level of arrears continues to grow and energy poverty remains high. Heating homes across County Wexford will remain exorbitantly expensive this winter, particularly as the reduction will not come into effect until it is over.

The stark reality is that the price of gas and electricity here remains sky high for local customers and small family-owned businesses. In fact, Irish energy prices are some of the highest in the EU. The reasons for this cannot be attributed to external shocks alone. There are systemic problems in our energy system and successive governments have failed to address them. They have failed to manage our energy system properly. People in Wexford cannot be expected to pay the price for government failures to get to grips with the cost of living crisis.

Sinn Féin has set out a suite of proposals to maximise State and community-owned renewables, reduce energy bills and to reform planning and energy regulation here. The government needs to act and to get to grips with this situation once and for all. A Sinn Féin government would ensure people in County Wexford get a much-needed break from out of control costs.”

