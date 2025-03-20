Remembering Eddie Jordan, A Life Filled with Passion and Success

Eddie Jordan, the charismatic former Formula One team owner, has tragically passed away at the age of 76 after battling aggressive prostate and bladder cancer. Born in Dublin, Ireland, in 1948, Eddie’s journey began as a racing driver. He won the Irish Car Championship in 1971 and moved through various racing categories, including Formula one. However, it wasn’t just his career in racing that set him apart—it was his larger-than-life personality and entrepreneurial spirit that made him a beloved figure.

Well known Wexford Personality Maurice McCarthy was a former schoolmate of Eddie’s at the famous Sing Street school in Dublin and he shared some of his fond memories of their time together today on Morning Mix.

According to Maurice, Eddie was always larger than life and had an unwavering passion for motor racing, even in his school years. He remembered how Eddie was always talking about motor racing, and it was clear from the start that Eddie was destined for greatness. “He was an entrepreneur even then,”

After leaving school, Eddie worked at the Bank of Ireland, which set him on his entrepreneurial journey. His big break in Formula One came in 1991 when he gave a young Michael Schumacher his first race, a moment that would go down in history. Maurice later reminisced about telling his children, “See that guy on TV? I went to school with him.” His sons were skeptical, but years later, when Eddie appeared on the Late Late Show, Maurice’s son served him a drink and asked for an autograph, humorously revealing that the autograph was for his father, not him. Eddie’s response, filled with warmth and humor, was a classic reflection of his character.

Eddie was not only a business mogul but also a talented drummer. Maurice and Eddie reconnected about 15 years ago for a pint and a chat, reliving memories from their school days. Eddie’s passing is a great loss, and Mr. McCarthy extended his condolences to Eddie’s wife and the family.

Eddie Jordan’s legacy, both in motor racing and as an entrepreneur, will undoubtedly live on, and he will be remembered for the indelible mark he left on the world of sports.

