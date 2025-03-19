Breaking down the costs of buying a home

The rate at which the cost of buying a home increased, eased slightly in the year to January. CSO figures show property prices rose by 8. 1% in that time, down from 8.8% the previous month.

In the year to January, the Eircode area with the highest median price for household dwelling purchases was A94 ‘Blackrock’ (€743,500). The five most expensive Eircode areas by median price were in Dublin. The second most expensive Eircode area was A96 ‘Glenageary’, where the median price was €725,000. The third most expensive Eircode areas were D04 ‘Dublin 4’ and D14 ‘Dublin 14’ which both had a median price of €700,000.

The Eircode area with the least expensive median price within Dublin was D10 ‘Dublin 10’, where the median price was €306,000.

Outside of Dublin the most expensive Eircode area over the last twelve months was A98 ‘Bray’, with a median price of €546,150. The second most expensive Eircode area was A63 ‘Greystones’ with a median price of €500,000.

The least expensive Eircode area over the last 12 months was H23 ‘Clones’, with a median price of €133,000. The second least expensive Eircode area was F45 ‘Castlerea’, with a median price of €147,000. The third least expensive Eircode area was F35 ‘Ballyhaunis’, which had a median price of €149,500

In Co. Wexford Gorey had the highest median price at €315,000 while New Ross had the lowest at €185,000. Wexford was €295,000 and Enniscorthy was €275,000.

Nationally, the average was just under €360,000

Related