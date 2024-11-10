Review into capital funding for Cahore Inshore Rescue Service welcomed by Gorey’s Malcolm Byrne

A Wexford Senator and General Election candidate for the North-Wexford South-Wicklow constituency has raised concerns about funding for community rescue services in the north of the county.

Malcolm Byrne raised the issue in the Seanad earlier this week, highlighting in particular the significant financial challenges being faced by Cahore Inshore Rescue Service.

The Fianna Fáil Senator pointed out that while Cahore receives a €5,000 grant annually from the government, its running costs total around €25,000, with the current grant barely covering insurance costs.

The biggest concern however, is the need to replace their 15-year-old lifeboat, which is expected to cost around €125,000.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Malcolm Byrne said that he welcomes the news that a review of the grant system is underway for capital projects in the area:

“This is a very important voluntary service that works with the Coast Guard in the Cahore area, but they obviously require capital funding if they’re to require a new boat, and I welcome the commitment by Minister James Lawless that he is looking at establishing a programme whereby services like Cahore Inshore Rescue may be able to apply for capital funding. I’m going to continue to pursue this issue.”

