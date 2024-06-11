RNLI to the rescue

Rosslare Harbour and Kilmore Quay RNLI in a joint operation, came to the aid of two crew aboard an 8 metre yacht which was in danger of breaking up in a force 7 to 8 north-easterly gale in Rosslare Port yesterday (June 10th)

The Rosslare Harbour all-weather lifeboat was launched under Coxswain Keith Miller and with four crew onboard at 8.15 am following a call from The Irish Coast Guard.

The yacht had developed engine failure earlier and its crew were forced to tie up at The Fisherman’s Wall in Rosslare Port. However, the yacht was fully exposed to the strong gales and was in danger of breaking up. Due to the adverse conditions at Rosslare Harbour, it was decided to attach a tow line and bring the vessel to the nearest available safe shelter which was Kilmore Quay marina.

Following a request by the Irish Coast Guard, the volunteer RNLI crew at Kilmore Quay launched their Tamar class lifeboat, ‘Killarney’, arriving on scene at Carnsore Point at 10.15 am. The crews worked together to transfer the tow to the second lifeboat, relieving the Rosslare Harbour lifeboat crew to return to base. The boats made their way back to Kilmore Quay arriving just after midday without further incident.

The Rosslare Harbour RNLI lifeboat returned to the pen at 11.30am where it was washed down and refuelled, ready for service.

The seas were rough in a force 7/8 North-Easterly gale. There was no rain. Visibility was good.

The Rosslare Harbour RNLI volunteer crew were: Keith Miller, Coxswain. Keith Morris, Mechanic. Mick Nicholas, Dave McCusker, Paraic Quirke, Derek Treneman.

Speaking following the call out, Jamie Ryan, Rosslare Harbour RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘We would like to commend the saiors for raising the alarm when they knew they were in difficulty, that is always the right thing to do and we wish them well. We also want to thank our colleagues from Kilmore Quay who completed the call out and brought the sailors safely to shore. This was a another good example of an effective joint operation with our flanking lifeboat station.

‘As we approach the summer months, we encourage anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to always go prepared. Check weather and tides before venturing out, carry the right equipment for a safe journey including a means of communication. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable flotation device for your activity. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’

