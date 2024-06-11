Call out for Wexford rural teens

COULD YOUR RURAL FAMILY TAKE PART IN RTE’S ‘RAISED BY THE VILLAGE’?

In the past, there was NO internet, NO parenting manuals and NO behavioral psychologists. You relied on the village and their collective wisdom to figure out your parenting problems…

As the saying goes:

“It takes a village to raise a child”

After a hugely successful Series 2 broadcast in Spring 2024 on RTE1 TV RAISED BY THE VILLAGE returns for another 4 Part Series shooting over Summer/Autumn 2024 and Producers are appealing to rural families to take part.

Production Company WAKA TV would love to hear from families who live in or around a small village and who would love to share their way of life with a struggling urban teenager.

Participating Families would need to have children of their own and have room to accommodate a teenager.

So far 18 urban teenagers have spent time with families in Laois, Cavan, Roscommon, Mayo, Donegal, Kerry, Clare and Cork as part of the series and their experiences have been lifechanging.

So if you feel able to help a troubled teenager to get their life back on track contact info@wakatv.ie or Producer Marion Cullen on 087 2289305

Related