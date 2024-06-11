Wexford County Council is complete

All 34 seats on Wexford County Council have now been filled.

The remaining seats were taken during the recount yesterday which had been called for the Enniscorthy, Rosslare and Gorey districts

In the Enniscorthy electoral area Cyril Wheelock of the Independent Alliance had called for the re-count after only five votes separated him and Sinn Fein candidate Colette Nolan but he later withdrew the request

This resulted in Fine Gaels Pat Kehoe, FF Barbara Ann Murphy, Independents Jackser Owens and John O Rourke all taking seats

In the Gorey District Independent Jimmy Fleming had called for a recount but later withdrew the call.

This resulted in FG Anthony Donohoe and Sinn Fein’s Fionntain O Suilleabhain both claiming their seats.

The longest count yesterday was from the Rosslare District which had been called by Fianna Fail’s Simon Boyce

The recount resulted in the two final candidates being elected and they were Fianna Fail’s Lisa McDonald and Sinn Fein’s Aoife Rose O Brien.

The Council is now made up as follows:

New Ross District

Pat Barden – Independent Alliance, Fianna Fail’s Michael Sheehan, Independent Alliance Marty Murphy, Fine Gael Bridin Murphy, Independent John Dwyer and Fianna Fail John Fleming

Wexford District

George Lawlor Labour, Robbie Staples Fine Gael, Leonard Kelly Independent, Garry Laffan Fianna Fail, Tom Forde Sinn Fein, Raymond Shannon Independent Alliance and Catherine Biddy Walsh Labour

Kilmuckridge District

Mary Farrell Independent, Pip Breen Fianna Fail, Oliver Walsh Fine Gael and Paddy Kavanagh Independent Alliance

Enniscorthy District

Cathal Byrne Fine Gael, Aidan Browne Fianna Fail, John O Rourke Independent, Barbara Ann Murphy Fianna Fail, Jackser Owens Independent and Pat Kehoe Fine Gael

Gorey District

Donal Kenny Fianna Fail, Nicky Boland Independent Alliance, Darragh McDonald Fine Gael, Joe Sullivan Fianna Fail, Fionntain O Suilleabhain Sinn Fein, Anthony Donohoe Fine Gael

Related