Road Closures – St. Patricks Day – Wexford Town and New Ross

Wexford Town

Wexford Town St Patricks Day Parade Road Closures as follows;

Road Closured R730 from Redmond Square (including Wexford Bridge) along Wexford Quay, Trinity Street up to William Street. 09.00am to 13.00pm – Friday 17th March 2023

Closures will be clearly signposted.

Please use alternative routes.

New Ross

New Ross St. Patrick’s Day Parade there will be traffic restrictions in New Ross from 1.30pm until 4pm approximately on Friday the 17th March.

However the new by-pass will not be restricted in any way.