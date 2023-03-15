Johnstown Castle wins at the CIE Excellence Awards

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens, Wexford has been awarded at the 31st Annual CIE Tours Awards of Excellence.

The awards, are based on feedback received from customers of CIE Tours International throughout the year. They were presented at a ceremony recently held in the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin.

The annual award scheme acknowledges tourist attractions which achieve a customer satisfaction rating in excess of 90% for an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors. The winners are chosen from an independent valuation of feedback surveys completed by over 30,000 CIE Tours International customers.

Accepting the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence, Matt Wheeler, Curator at the Irish Heritage Trust which manages the Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens visitor attraction says, “We are delighted to receive the first CIE Excellence award for Johnstown Castle. Having opened just ten months pre-pandemic and navigating the last number of turbulent tourism years, we are very proud to accept this award on behalf of all of the team at the Irish Heritage Trust and at Johnstown Castle.”

Over 150,000 people visited Johnstown Castle in 2022 with visitors travelling from all over Ireland, the United States, the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain, France and Italy to enjoy the beautiful castle, wonderful gardens and fascinating rural heritage of the Irish Agricultural Museum.

CIE Tours, which celebrates 91 years in business is the largest operator of guided tours to Ireland in the North American market, bringing over 25,000 visitors here last year. Launched in 1990, the Awards recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors – the people and businesses throughout the country who put Irish tourism on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to our international visitors.

Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens is open 7 days per week, for further detail see www.johnstowncastle.ie