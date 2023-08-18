Road Safety Authority issues warning to Wexford Motorists

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for gales and gusts of up to 130 km/h.

An Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Wexford, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wicklow for Friday night and Saturday morning, due to Storm Betty. Late this evening and tonight, Storm Betty will bring south to southwest gales with severe gusts of up to 130 km/h.

An Orange Rainfall Warning has been issued for Wexford, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wicklow in effect on Friday from 13:00-23:00. Heavy rain is forecasted with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night, combined with very strong winds on coasts at times. Spells of heavy rain and possible coastal flooding. Status Orange rainfall warning being issued for some southern counties as 50-60mm of rain is possible locally higher on mountains.

A Status Yellow Wind and Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Clare, Galway, Kerry, and Limerick for Friday in effect from 13:00-03:00 Saturday. Heavy rain is forecasted, with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night.

A Status Yellow Wind and Rainfall Warning has also been issued for Cavan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath, in effect Friday 15:00 – Saturday 06:00. Heavy rain is forecasted, with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night and with strong winds at times along coasts.

Road users are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The following advice is being given to road users:

Motorists

• In areas affected by Orange Weather Warnings, please consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.

• Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

• Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

• Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

• Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, including those cycle and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

• Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning.

• Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

• If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route. Do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

• Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

• After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

• Be safe, Be seen – drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, those who cycle and motorcyclists;

• In areas affected by Orange Weather Warnings, please consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.

• Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Be safe, Be seen – wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

• Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

• Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

• Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

• Those who cycle should ensure that they and their bike are visible, by checking the front and rear lights on the bicycle are in good working order and by wearing bright clothing and light reflective items.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.