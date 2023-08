A status orange rain warning is in effect in seven counties as Storm Betty heads for Ireland.

It’s one of five alerts issued by Met Eireann.

Wexford,Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford are under the orange alert.

Elsewhere, there are three status yellow alerts, for both wind and rain, for the remaining counties.

Met √Čireann’s Joanna Donnelly is calling on people to be cautious over the next few hours.