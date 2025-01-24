Rosslare councillor calls for removal of the active travel component

A Rosslare Councillor has stressed the importance of progressing the M11 motorway project, which has been long-awaited in Wexford.

Fianna Fail’s Lisa Mcdonald has expressed her concern about the current timeline, which could see construction begin in five years and take an additional five years to complete.

The councillor believes this timeline is too slow, given the crucial role that Rosslare Europort plays in the local economy and in connecting Ireland to the UK and beyond.

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Lisa McDonald is calling for the removal of the active travel component from the motorway plan

In addition, the councillor commented on the recent controversy surrounding the proposed monument in Rosslare. She expressed disappointment with the design, suggesting it lacked imagination and did not inspire her. She called for a more creative approach, involving the local community in the decision-making process.

