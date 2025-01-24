Eight Wexford Students Receive Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin

Eight students from Wexford were among 593 recipients of the prestigious Entrance Exhibition Awards for the 2024/5 academic year at Trinity College Dublin. The awards are granted to first-year undergraduate students who achieved the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, with a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

The awards were presented at three ceremonies held at Trinity’s Old Dining Hall starting on January 21, 2025, with students and their school principals in attendance. The eight Wexford awardees are:

Niamh Donohoe (F.C.J. Secondary School)

Mohammed Mohiuddin Hossain (St. Mary’s C.B.S.)

Alex O’Keeffe (Good Counsel College)

Orlaith McDonald (Our Lady of Lourdes Secondary School)

Eve Donohoe (Loreto Secondary School)

Catherine Brennan (Presentation Secondary School)

Éire Ní Fhaoláin (Meánscoil Gharman)

Aisling Kenny (Gorey Community School)

Trinity’s Provost, Dr. Linda Doyle, expressed her delight in the awardees’ choice of Trinity for their higher education. She also highlighted the transformative power of university education, urging the students to engage fully in the academic and extracurricular opportunities available. Dr. Doyle also acknowledged the critical role played by school principals and communities in nurturing the students’ talents.

The Entrance Exhibition Awards are given to students who have achieved the highest points in their Leaving Certificate or equivalent exams (including bonus points for Mathematics). In cases where multiple students from the same school reach the same high points, all students are awarded.

In total, the awards were presented to 372 students from Leinster, 84 from Munster, 51 from Connacht, and 40 from Ulster, showcasing the diverse range of talent from across Ireland and beyond.

Related