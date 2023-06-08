Rosslare enjoyed a spending rush in May

Coastal hotspots enjoyed a spending rush thanks to the May sunshine.

May’s spending boom was highlighted as the sun shone in Rosslare where a yearly comparison with May 2022 revealed that people splashed out 14 per cent more in 2023

Bank of Ireland debit and credit card spending in May 2023 rose by 18% nationally when compared to April’s outlay according to the latest Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse.

Rosslare also enjoyed an influx of visitors during the month of May.

Commenting on Bank of Ireland’s May Spending Pulse, Jilly Clarkin, Head of Customer Journeys & SME Markets at Bank of Ireland said: “The sustained spell of sunshine Ireland enjoyed in May was a welcome relief and provided a boost for retailers. Spending on motor homes rose by 17% compared to April as people hit the highways and byways, whilst cinema spending dropped by 24% – so the contrast paints a very clear picture.”

“Accommodation spending was up 14%, and hoteliers, B&B owners and resort operators will all be hoping that the months ahead are going to feature several sun-kissed days. The yearly comparison for May shows how spending levels soared in coastal locations, so it’s likely that we’ll continue to flock to the beaches, lakes and camping grounds over the coming months if the fine weather lasts.”

BoI debit and credit card transactions: May 2023 vs. April 2023

Up Boat Rentals +70% Tent shops +54% Beauty Spas +28% Pharmacies +23% Accommodation +14% Road tolls +12%