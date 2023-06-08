Free Higher Education for Wexford residents

Hundreds of free and subsidised Higher Education Places have become available to people in Wexford.

That is thanks to the 2023 Springboard+ programme.

The programme has been running since 2011 and was launched to upskill and re-educate those displaced by the crash.

Now the scheme has evolved and offers education to everyone – regardless of if you are working or not.

Springboard+ is a Government initiative offering free and heavily subsidised courses at certificate, degree, and masters level leading to qualifications in areas where there are employment opportunities in the economy.

These areas include ICT, engineering, green skills, manufacturing and construction, among many others.

There are over 252 courses available for 2023-24, the majority of which are flexible and part-time.

Log on to springboardcourses.ie to see the list of courses available.