Rosslare residents forced from homes due to flooding

Floodwaters are continuing to impact on seven houses in Rosslare Strand

Owners of the houses in the Haven Estate opposite Rosslare Golf Club have had to leave their homes as County Council officials strive to pump the water from the properties

Director of Services at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore says it may take for the floodwaters to abate before a resolution is found

The council has supplied two industrial sized pumps to pump water from the houses but the water keeps returning

Eamonn Hore described the situation as “desperate” for the homeowners who are now in temporary accommodation

Meanwhile fourteen properties in South Wexford continue to suffer the effects of the weekend’s heavy rain

Related