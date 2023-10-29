Back to News

Council provides list of areas most likely to be effected by flooding at high tide

News Desk

photo by Jonathan Looby

Wexford County Council has issued an updated list of the areas most likely to be effected by floodwaters at high tide this evening

They include

Ballyboggan road, Wexford

· Arcandrisk (Heritage Park road), Wexford

· Carcur road, Wexford

· Burrow road, Rosslare

· Mauritiustown, Rosslare Strand

· St. Helens, Rosslare

· Wellingtonbridge

· Baldwinstown to Bridgetown road

· Mayglass road

· Mulrankin road

A road closure will be in place on the R730 at Ardcandrisk with local diversions in effect from 5.30pm this evening Sunday

