Rosslare Small Boats Festival received funding in 2023

The Rosslare Small Boats Festival in Wexford was one of 71 angling events across Ireland to get funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Inland Fisheries Ireland has announced details of its €30k Sponsorship Programme for 2024. The programme is one of the main funding mechanisms used by Inland Fisheries Ireland(IFI) to promote sustainable angling in Ireland.

IFI invested in 71 angling events and initiatives across Ireland in 2023 including national or international competitions and festivals, coaching and juvenile outreach events, public awareness events, supporting international teams competing overseas, and other angling-related initiatives.

The fund will have a particular focus on promoting sustainable angling tourism in rural areas while also supporting initiatives aimed at beginners and young anglers.

Launching the 2024 call, Suzanne Campion Head of Finance and Corporate Services at IFI said: “We have the unique opportunity through the IFI Sponsorship Programme to support a driver of rural economic growth, to assist those who wish to go fishing for the first time, and to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable recreational fishing.

“Angling can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities, and one beginner’s fishing trip can turn into a lifetime recreational pursuit.”

Angling clubs, groups and associations nationwide are now invited to apply for sponsorship funding before the January 19th 2024 application deadline. Requests for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made to IFI throughout the year.

Examples of teams, competitions and events that were awarded sponsorship by IFI in 2023 include:

The Rosslare Small Boats Festival in Wexford

The National Junior Boat Fishing Competition, hosted by Newport Sea Angling Club in Mayo

Lough Ree ‘King of the Lake’ International Pike Festival

The World Club Feeder Championships at Lough Muckno, Co. Monaghan

Development days and coaching programmes held by fishing clubs nationwide

Irish youth international teams competing at Home Nations and World Championships in the Netherlands, Wales and Portugal.

Over 327,000 adults in Ireland ‘go fishing’ (Ipsos/MRBI*), while 18% of adults in Ireland that had never been fishing before said that they are “likely” to try angling in the future (Amárach Research**).

Application details on IFI’s Sponsorship Programme 2024 is available by visiting the Inland Fisheries Ireland website here.

