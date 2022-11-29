Irish tourists looking to holiday in France next year have received a welcome boost. Stena Line have announced they’re adding a new cruise ferry with capacity for 1,300 passengers to their Rosslare to Cherbourg route from June of 2023.

The new vessel will have 485 passenger cabins, with a wide choice of bars, restaurants and a Spa. The route aims to promote even greater tourism links between Ireland and France ahead of what Stena Line are anticipating as a busy summer.

Some of the facilities on board are Taste Restaurant, Met Bar and Grill, Riva Bar, Sun Deck Bar, Coffee House, Nordic Spa (including massage, sauna and jacuzzi), Shop, Game Zone, Happy World, Casino area, fully fitted Truckers’ Lounge.

Starting service in June 2023, with a choice of fares from as little as €289 for a car and driver, crossings can be secured with only a €100 deposit. Bookings can be made at stenaline.ie and stenaline.fr.